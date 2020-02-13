Woman enters plea in murder case

Jung Choi pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in relation to the death of Hollister woman Yoon Ji.

Choi, who is allegedly the mistress of Yoon Ji’s husband Sang Ji, will be sentenced at a March 5 hearing at the San Benito County Courthouse, according to court records. She entered the no contest plea at a hearing in January.

Choi, 45, has been in custody since December 2017, when she and Sang Ji were arrested on suspicion of murdering Yoon Ji. Authorities have said that Choi and Sang Ji, 49, killed Yoon Ji in late 2017.

Sang Ji and Yoon Ji owned Hollister Laundromat before Yoon Ji’s death. Sheriff’s deputies found Yoon Ji’s remains off Salinas Grade Road between San Benito and Monterey counties, according to authorities. The two suspects were arrested immediately after the remains were found.

Yoon Ji’s daughter and sister, who live in Los Angeles, reported the woman missing on Dec. 2, 2017. The daughter told sheriff’s authorities that she had not heard from her mother for about two weeks, according to police.

Sang Ji remains in custody at the San Benito County Jail awaiting trial on a murder charge. He is scheduled to go to trial March 9 at the county courthouse in Hollister.