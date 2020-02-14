A Valentine’s bouquet

It’s the final days leading up to Valentine’s Day, as people are scrambling at the last minute to find a perfect gift for their significant other.

Lisa Filice, owner of Expressions Floral in Hollister, said there’s one piece of advice she can give that’s simple and a no brainer.

“Buy fresh and buy local,” she said.

Filice opened the flower shop a little more than a year ago. She began her business eight years ago with a 5,000 square foot wholesale building in Gilroy where she brings in flowers from local growers.

She also places orders from around the world including sweet pea flowers from Japan and several other kinds from Holland.

Filice said Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the two busiest times of the year. She also encourages people to place their orders early.

“Consider having it shipped the day before because the flowers will already be there and they can enjoy them longer,” she said.