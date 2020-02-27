It’s Mission time

Spring is the busiest time of year for the San Juan Bautista State Historic Park and Mission San Juan Bautista, especially for tours of hundreds of schoolchildren from across the Central Coast. The unseasonably warm weather this month has boosted attendance at the popular historic destination. When two busloads from Westlake Elementary School in Santa Cruz arrived at the park this week, they were greeted by the engaging and knowledgeable Park Ranger Sandra Arretche. Classes must have separate reservations for the state park and the mission: Call 831-623-4528 for the state park, and online for the mission at oldmissionsjb.org.

