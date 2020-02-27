Weekend voting at Elections Office in Hollister

San Benito County voters can cast their Presidential Primary ballots this weekend at the county Elections Office, 9am-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Elections Office, at 440 5th St., Hollister, has been open for early voting on weekdays 8am-5pm, since Feb. 3, and voting will continue through Election Day, March 3.

San Benito County voters have the choice to vote by mail or at their specific polling place location. Many voters have already voted by mail. Election officials expect 70 percent of county voters to cast mail ballots.

Voter kits sent to voters earlier this month indicated where they need to go on Election Day for in-person voting. Voters must go to the correct location, or they will be redirected to their polling place or offered the opportunity to cast a vote as a Same Day Registrant, which is similar to a Provisional Ballot.

Voters who are not registered may register to vote up to and including Election Day, at the Elections Office.

The voting system equipment is the same as was used in both the Primary and General Election in 2018.

Voters may return vote-by-mail ballots by mailing them in the special envelopes to the San Benito County Board of Elections, 440 5th St., Hollister 95023, or by returning them in person to a polling place, the ballot drop-off location at Winn Alley at 5th Street or the Elections Office before 8pm March 3.

Vote-by-mail ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county Elections Office no later than three days after Election Day.

If voters are not sure if their vote-by-mail ballots will arrive in time, they may bring them to any polling place in the state between 7am and 8pm on Election Day.

Voters who did not receive a voters’ kit can get one at the Elections Office.

In most cases, California voters are not required to show identification at their polling place. However, the Secretary of State’s office said it is a good idea to bring identification when people vote for the first time. A poll worker may ask to see identification if a person mailed in a registration application and did not include a driver license number, California identification number, or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

A copy of a recent utility bill or another document sent by a government agency are examples of acceptable forms of identification. Other examples include a passport, driver license, official California identification card, or student identification card.

WHERE DO I VOTE

San Benito County Polling Places



Aromas Fire District Station

492 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas

Calvary Baptist Church

1900 Highland Dr, Hollister

Dunne Park

600 West Street, Hollister

Hollister Recreation Center

300 West Street, Hollister

Hollister School District

2690 Cienega Road, Hollister

Ladd Lane Elementary School

161 Ladd Lane, Hollister

Lighthouse Apostolic Church (2)

1515 Santa Ana Road, Hollister

Rancho San Justo Middle School (2)

1201 Rancho Drive, Hollister

Ridgemark Golf Club & Resort

3800 Airline Highway, Hollister

SDES Portuguese Hall

695 7th Street, Hollister

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

2121 Sunnyslope Road, Hollister

Spring Grove Elementary School

500 Spring Grove Road, Hollister

Sunnyslope Christian Center (2)

1520 Sunnyslope Road, Hollister

San Juan Bautista Community Center (2)

10 San Jose St, San Juan Bautista

Immaculate Conception Catholic Community

7290 Airline Highway, Tres Pinos



Are you registered? What is your polling place?

Visit sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/voter-information/

Or call 831-636-4016, or stop by the San Benito County Elections Department, 440 5th Street, Hollister



