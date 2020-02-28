Letters: Candidate endorsements

Kollin Kosmicki

I’m endorsing Kollin Kosmicki for District 2 supervisor because he has real plans for progress for San Benito County, plans that don’t rely on unsightly developments along the HWY 101 corridor near Aromas. Kollin Kosmicki understands that supervisors are supposed to represent the people they serve, always taking into account the impacts of development decisions on county residents.

We need real jobs in our county that are compatible with our rural traditions and agricultural base. We do need more homes, but we need smart development, including infill and affordable housing instead of spreading the sprawl from Silicon Valley down into our beautiful lands.

As a journalist, Kollin has had many years of observing how power works in our county. He knows it’s time for a change from the good-old-boy network that has been pushing development for the benefit of the developers instead of truly serving the best interests of San Benito County residents.

In contrast to the other candidates for District 2 supervisor, Kollin is significantly younger, with a younger perspective on growth and change. As a young man who has chosen to raise his family here, he has, in my opinion, more to lose if the county supervisors continue to make poor planning decisions based on short-term gains instead of long-term prosperity. I’m voting for Kollin, and I’m encouraging everyone who cares about the future of our county to do the same.



Jan Saxton, vice president/acting president, California State Grange



Wayne Norton

Anthony Botelho leaves big shoes to fill on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, but I know that we have found a candidate to do just that: I am voting for Wayne Norton for supervisor of District 2.

I have known Wayne for a long time, ever since we were both school administrators in San Benito County, and I know he has the best interests of our community and of our schools at heart.

Wayne is a deep thinker who does his homework regarding the issues facing us in San Benito County. He has served for the last eight years as an elected director of the Aromas Water District, and we deeply appreciate his work on the Measure G committee to provide badly needed upgrades and improvements to our local roads.

He shares my interests and concerns about providing more good-paying jobs in our community; about the love and preservation of our open space and natural resources, and about the pride we share of our cultural and historical heritage in our county.

Wayne has been supported by the Hollister Fire Fighters Association and a number of groups that represent the working people of San Benito County.

Please join us in voting for Wayne Norton for county supervisor in District 2.



Chuck Obeso-Bradley