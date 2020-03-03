Election 2020: Panetta takes big lead for Congress seat

Incumbent Jimmy Panetta took a sizable lead against his two opponents for California’s 20th District seat on the House of Representatives.

As of 8:44pm March 3, Panetta, a Democrat, received 64 percent of the vote in early unofficial results. Republican Jeff Gorman was second with 27 percent, and Democrat Adam Bolaños Scow netted nearly 9 percent.

In San Benito County, where 21 percent of the votes had been counted as of 8:05pm, Panetta garnered 59 percent to Gorman’s 33 percent.

Panetta, who was first elected to the seat in 2016, is seeking a third term representing California’s 20th District, which covers Gilroy, San Benito County, the City of Santa Cruz and the southernmost reaches of Monterey County.

Before being elected to Congress, Panetta served as Deputy District Attorney in Monterey County. In 2003, he was an intelligence officer with the United States Navy Reserve, and was deployed to Afghanistan as a member of a special operations task force.

Gorman, who lives in Monterey, has worked as a broker for major brokerage firms, including Paine Webber, Morgan Stanley Dean Witter and Merrill Lynch. In 2009, he started Gorman Financial, and maintains an office in downtown Monterey.

Scow, who recently moved to Watsonville, is a senior strategist for Public Water Now, a community organization working to win public ownership of the water system on the Monterey Peninsula.

The top-two vote-getters will face off again in November.