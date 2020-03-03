Election 2020: Rivas opens with lead in Assembly race

Robert Rivas took the lead over his opponent Gregory Swett for the State Assembly 30th District seat in a preview of the November election.

In early unofficial results released at 8:05pm March 3, Rivas garnered 63 percent of the vote across the district in the two-person primary race. In San Benito County, the Hollister Democrat received 59 percent of the vote, early results show.

Per California’s top-two system, Rivas and Swett will again face off in November.

Rivas, who was first elected to the seat in 2018, is a former San Benito County Supervisor. He is also a former instructor at Gavilan College and a former student services staff member at San Benito High School.

Swett, a Republican who is president of the one-school Willow Grove School District Board of Trustees, lives in Paicines. He is a walnut grower.

The 30th District includes portions of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, including Gilroy and Morgan Hill, and San Benito and Monterey counties.