Election 2020: San Benito County’s Measure K falling behind in early results

Voters have so far rejected San Benito County’s Measure K in early unofficial results.

As of 8:05pm March 3, 59 percent voted no on the measure. Of the nearly 7,000 votes counted, a little more than 4,000 voted against Measure K. Roughly 21 percent of the votes cast have been counted, according to the San Benito County Elections Office.



Measure K would adopt an ordinance approved unanimously by county supervisors in September that converts four properties at highway interchanges to regional commercial zoning.

The four interchanges outlined in the ordinance are the Betabel Road and Highway 129/Searle Road interchanges in San Juan Bautista, and the Rocks Ranch and 101 Livestock Market interchanges in Aromas. The four properties, totaling about 326 acres, would be converted to regional commercial zoning, which according to the 2035 General Plan approved in 2015, provides “areas that function as destinations for commercial activity serving the regional population.”

The types of developments allowed are shopping centers, automobile stations and hotels. Under regional commercial zoning, retail space is limited to 85,000 square feet per property.

Opponents of Measure K were gathering at The Vault in downtown Hollister Tuesday evening as they waited for early results to trickle in.