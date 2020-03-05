Palabra artist showcase returns

Jay Vera (left) and Ray Rios prepare for El Teatro Campesino’s fifth annual Palabra Artist Showcase. The showcase features new and returning artists to the El Teatro Campesino stage for a weekend of live theater, music, poetry and more. The showcase runs March 5-7 at 8pm and March 8 at 2pm. Admission is $10 at the door. For information, visit elteatrocampesino.com.

