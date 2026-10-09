A bicyclist died in a collision with a pickup truck in Hollister Oct. 4, according to police. The Hollister Police Department is investigating the crash.

About 5pm, officers were dispatched to Central Avenue and Westside Boulevard in response to reports of a collision involving a bicyclist, the Hollister Police Department said in a press release. Initial calls suggested the cyclist had suffered a serious head injury and was unresponsive.

Officers and emergency paramedics located an adult male bicyclist on the roadway, police said. They began to treat the man with life-saving measures, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police investigation indicates the bicyclist was traveling on Central Avenue. Police said while crossing the intersection, the cyclist collided with the front left of a pickup truck that was traveling north on Westside Boulevard.

The investigation included a DUI check of the driver of the pickup truck, through which officers determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the bicyclist.

“The Hollister Police Department extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,” says the press release.

Police added the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash and helped process the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331.