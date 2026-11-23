Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital CEO Mary Casillas, a former elected district healthcare director who has held the top post at the Hollister hospital for the last four years, announced that she will resign.

A statement from HHMH says Casillas decided to step down from her leadership role in order to spend more time with her family and pursue opportunities that allow for a more flexible schedule.

Casillas has guided the HHMH organization through four years of challenges, transformation and growth, says the hospital’s statement. Casillas’s tenure at the local hospital included a declaration of financial emergency and a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing in 2023 that was ultimately rejected by the court.

Casillas emphasized that her decision to resign is a personal one, made with confidence in the organization’s future and pride in what has been accomplished while she has been CEO.

“Leading Hazel Hawkins Healthcare has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Casillas said. “I have poured my heart and soul into this organization because I believe so deeply in preserving and growing healthcare services for our community. I am incredibly proud of our team and everything we have accomplished together.

“At this point in my life, I want to devote more time to my family, especially my grandson, while embracing a new chapter that offers greater flexibility.”

Casillas’s career in local hospital administration began in November 2018, when she was elected to represent Zone 4 on the San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors. In April 2022, she joined the executive leadership team as Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Ambulatory Services.

She was appointed Interim CEO in November 2022, and was named permanent CEO in January 2024.

Casillas’s salary as of 2025 was $509,016, according to California State Controller Malia M. Cohen’s office.

HHMH officials said throughout her tenure, Casillas has been instrumental in strengthening the organization’s financial stability, expanding healthcare services and fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability and compassion. Her leadership has helped position Hazel Hawkins Healthcare for continued growth, says the hospital’s statement.

Casillas added that she remains fully committed to the organization and will work closely with the San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors to ensure a thoughtful leadership transition and the selection of a successor who will carry forward the organization’s vision, values and culture, says the hospital’s statement.

“This is a decision I am making on my own terms, at a time when I feel confident in the strength of our leadership team and the direction we are headed,” Casillas said. “It is important to me that we find the right person to continue the progress we have made and preserve the culture we have worked so hard to build.”

She added, “What makes Hazel Hawkins Healthcare special is its people. I am deeply grateful to our employees, medical staff, Board of Directors and community for their support and dedication. Together, we have accomplished so much, and I am confident the best is yet to come.”

Casillas will continue serving as CEO during the leadership transition. HHMH officials said they will share additional information about succession planning when available.