In this week’s episode, Juan Reyes and John Devine will give you an update on what was a week filled with California Interscholastic Federation postseason action.

Then the guys will chat with Palma girls volleyball coach Ari Zmijewski on the Chieftains’ run to a state championship.

And finally, they’ll end the show with a final recap of the Central Coast Section football playoffs and the final High School Top 10 rankings for the 2026 fall season.

We’ll have all this and more on… the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.