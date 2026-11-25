The Hollister field hockey team just reeled off its sixth straight strong season and coach Samantha Moran’s squad made a big step forward in 2026. The Balers finished with a sparkling 9-2-1 league record, coming in second behind area powerhouse Stevenson, and returned to the Central Coast Section playoffs after a year’s absence.

Moran, in her first year as head coach, was a star for four years on the Balers’ field hockey team herself and graduated in 2020. She was an offensive midfielder and a team captain.

In taking the helm of the program, she instilled a strong unselfish culture and the group operated with a teamwork mindset and positive energy. And they excelled on the field, with a three-game improvement in record, higher placement in the league standings and a return to the playoffs.

“It takes teamwork,” Alexia Manzo said. “We really built a family. And the coaches were really supportive.”

For the season, the offense was led by Carlee Mayo with 10 goals and Paige Pierson and Averi Mendonsa with nine each. Pierson provided 10 assists and Mendonsa had eight assists.

Kaylee Reames and Aubrey Torrez each delivered five goals. Gabby Sanchez and Manzo had four assists each. Other major contributors included Brooklyn Green, McKaela Danze, Mia Vega and Zaylee Gonzales. Depth was provided by Alexis Bozarth, Chloe Perez and Isabella Guzman.

“Our coach really helps us,” Pierson said. “She helps us on how to play and hones in on our personal skills.”

Miranda Mendoza shined in goal and Victoria Gutierrez also excelled back there. The defense and goalkeeping were stellar all year. In 12 league games, the Balers recorded seven shutouts and allowed just a single tally in three others. Only Stevenson, in two contests with the Pirates, scored more than one against Hollister.

“Kaylae Reames is a senior defender,” Moran said. “She plays low and is strong. She watches college games and tries to learn as much as she can.

“Carlee Mayo is at right forward. She is our top scorer and gets beautiful tips. Miranda Mendoza is our goalie. She makes amazing saves. She goes online and finds drills and is always looking to improve. Those three are some of the best players I’ve ever had.”

Coach Moran also cited Gonzales at defensive midfielder and Mendonsa at offensive midfielder as major factors in the team’s success this year.

“I have a player-led program,” Moran said. “My strategy is to use our sides. We pass it up the sides. When we shoot, we have two posts and we look for rebounds. We play in a diamond, not a straight line. We have a sweeper.”

Non-league matches tested the Balers and the fierce competition helped them improve. Those games resulted in losses to Willow Glen, Christopher and Gilroy.

In Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division play, the Balers beat Santa Catalina twice by identical scores of 5-0 and did exactly the same with Salinas, again winning 5-0 both home and away. Hollister bounced Greenfield 3-1 and 5-0, and swept Monterey 7-1 and 1-0.

Crucial games came against Carmel and the Balers beat the Padres 4-0 and later tied them 1-1. Hollister lost the first match against Stevenson 5-0 but really fought them hard in the rematch, losing 7-3.

Hollister’s Paige Pierson follows through on a shot on goal against the Greenfield Bruins at home on Oct. 28. Photo: Chris Mora

Season highlights included going 1-0-1 versus Carmel, the two big wins over Monterey and, of course, a Central Coast Section playoff appearance. In that Division II quarterfinal, the underdog Balers went on the road and battled Palo Alto to a 1-1 tie by halftime, but fell short in the second half and lost 3-1. The goal came from Pierson on an assist from Sanchez.

Along with the nine wins and success in battles against strong teams in Carmel and Monterey, the Balers’ biggest accomplishment may have been in a loss.

On Oct. 9, the Balers fought hard but fell 7-3 to league champ Stevenson. A close look at the powerful Pirates shows why that was an amazing performance. Stevenson won the league with a 12-0 record, 11 by shutouts, and is now 35-0-1 over the last three seasons.

In 2026, they scored 98 goals and allowed only three. All three came from the Balers, the only team to find the net against Stevenson in the entire league season.

“Both the Monterey games were big and then we were the first team to score on Stevenson in league,” Pierson said.

Torres scored two and Pierson had a goal and an assist. The score was 4-2 at halftime. Hollister gave the Pirates their toughest match of the season by far.

“Everyone was on fire,” Manzo said. “We wanted it and we delivered.”

Coach Moran noted the Sept. 21 game at Monterey was the most complete performance over all four quarters. She also cited the two Carmel matches, as they resulted in the Balers finishing ahead of the Padres in the league standings.

“Our first game against Monterey,” coach Moran said. “Everything clicked. Our girls played their top game.”

The final Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division standings showed Stevenson at 12-0, with Hollister in second at 9-2-1. Carmel was third at 8-3-1, with Monterey back at 6-6. Santa Catalina was 3-8-1, Salinas was at 1-10-1 and Greenfield finished 1-11.

The Balers are now 42-12-5 in league play in the last six years. Mendoza, Mayo, Reames, Sanchez, Green and Gutierrez are all seniors but the majority of the team is juniors. Key contributors who will be back next year include Pierson, Mendonsa, Manzo, Vega, Gonzales, and Torrez. The future is bright for Hollister field hockey.