LULAC is deeply concerned by recent efforts to undermine public confidence in the San Benito County election process and in the professionals charged with administering it.

As the nation’s oldest and most respected Latino civil rights organization, we strongly support the integrity of our elections and the public servants who carry out this vital work. We have full confidence in Registrar of Voters Francisco Diaz and the staff of the Elections Department.

It is important for the public to understand that the Board of Supervisors has significantly reduced staffing within the Elections Department over the years, by as much as 60 percent. Fewer personnel inevitably affect the speed at which ballots can be processed and counted.

Delays in reporting results should not be confused with problems in the election itself. Careful counting, verification and auditing of ballots is exactly what voters should expect from a secure election process.

Publicly reported vote updates have shown consistent trends throughout the canvassing process. Elections are dynamic, and results evolve as ballots from different reporting groups are processed and added. Statistical patterns alone do not constitute evidence of misconduct or irregularity.

California law clearly establishes the responsibilities of election officials. Under California Elections Code section 15375, the Elections Official is responsible for certifying and reporting election results to the Secretary of State within the statutory timeframe, and these duties are expressly defined as “ministerial and nondiscretionary.”

The elections official must transmit the official results within 31 days of the election, and that responsibility belongs to the Registrar of Voters.

We also look forward to the Board of Supervisors performing its obligation to declare the results based on the official canvass. This is a ministerial responsibility, not a discretionary political decision. The board’s role is to accept and declare the results presented by the elections official following completion of the canvass.

Any refusal to certify or attempts to interfere with the lawful election certification process would be contrary to California law. Election certification is NOT optional. State authorities, including the California Secretary of State and Attorney General, possess authority to ensure compliance with election laws when required.

Recent changes to California law further reinforce that election certification and declaration duties are ministerial and nondiscretionary. Any attempt by outside parties, agencies or individuals to circumvent, pressure or interfere with the established election process should concern every voter, regardless of political affiliation.

Democracy depends on allowing election officials to perform their duties free from intimidation, misinformation and political pressure.

LULAC stands prepared to support Registrar of Voters Francisco Diaz, election workers and the integrity of San Benito County’s election system. We will continue to advocate for transparency, fairness and public confidence in the democratic process.

Every lawful vote deserves to be counted, every election worker deserves protection and every voter deserves confidence that the process is being conducted professionally, fairly and according to law.

Irma Gonzalez

Vice President, San Benito County LULAC Council 2890