Early general election results show Brian Chavez and incumbent Dolores Morales barely holding leads for Hollister City Council Districts 2 and 3, respectively. Former Councilmember Tim Burns leads his closest challenger by five percentage points for Mayor of Hollister, and Ignacio Velazquez leads in the three-way race for San Benito County Supervisor District 5.

Those are some of the early results posted online by the county registrar’s office at 8:13pm Nov. 3. Early results include only ballots received by election officials before Election Day, either by mail or early voting.

In the election for three seats on the San Juan Bautista City Council, Eduardo Guaracha, Jackie Morris-Lopez and Elise Brentnall lead the four-candidate field, according to election officials.

For Mayor of Hollister, Burns leads Tina Garza and Scott McPhail with 47.04%, or 1,293 votes so far. Garza trails with 42.42%, or 1,166 votes.

In the race for Hollister City Council District 2, Chavez leads Frida Benjamin by only five votes, according to the early results. Chavez has received 258 votes so far, to Benjamin’s 253 votes.

The race for District 3 is also close, with the early, partial results showing Morales in the lead with 393 votes, to William B. Avera’s 381 votes.

In the election for Supervisor District 5, recently recalled former Supervisor Velazquez leads the early vote tally with 39.1%, or 312 of the counted votes, according to the registrar’s site. Trailing him are Rodney Bianchi with 32.08%, or 256 ballots; and John Williams, with 28.82%, or 230 votes.

Velazquez was removed from the District Supervisor seat in the June primary election. The winner of the Nov. 3 race will complete his term, which expires in 2028.

In the race for San Juan Bautista City Council, leading the field are Guaracha with 34.5%, or 167 votes; Morris-Lopez with 26.24%; Brentnall with 26.03%; and Leslie Q. Jordan with 13.22 percent of the vote so far.

The Nov. 3 ballot featured dozens of local, state and federal offices, including Governor of California, as well as 14 state propositions.

The ballot also included numerous seats on school boards and special districts in San Benito County. To see all local results, visit the registrar’s site at sanbenitocounty-ca-cre.gov/elections.