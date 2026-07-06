Downtown Hollister was transformed into a buzzing motorcycle rally July 3 and 4 for the annual Independence Day Biker Rally. With the aroma of grilled foods wafting through the streets, hordes of visitors flocked to a closed off section of San Benito Street for an up close view of motorcycle culture.

“My dad rode motorcycles and he got me started when I was 10,“ said Ray Wilson of Salinas. He rode his 2009 Harley Davidson Road King to the event with his fiancée, Penny, on the rear seat. “We really enjoyed this event last year. Since my dad died when I was 11, motorcycles gave me something to do, a direction. So I learned how to work on them and now it’s become a family thing.”

Each day at the rally was filled with motorcycle cruise-ins, live entertainment, beer gardens, food and merchandise vendors. People young and old milled the streets or grabbed a chair at a local restaurant—many of which offered outdoor seating in the city’s downtown.

Sponsored by the City of Hollister and event promoter Roadshows, Inc., the event was shelved for an eight-year stint but brought back to life in 2025 and continues to be a magnet.

Michael and Leonor Alvarado, of Salinas, said they’ve come to the event seven times in recent years.

“We love this thing because they keep it all local,” Michael said as Leonor purchased a couple event T-shirts. “While people come from all around, it just has this great local feeling. The weather is great. We’re going to get some corndogs. Let the fun begin.”

The Hollister Rally began in 1947. Some claim it is the birthplace of the American biker scene and inspired the 1953 movie, “The Wild One,” starring Marlon Brando and Lee Marvin.

Ross Nelson of San Jose rode in on a Kawasaki Ninja 650.

“My parents helped me get started in this,” Nelson said. “After so many classes in college, it gave me something new. This event is really fun.”

On top of cruise-ins, antique and custom bike shows and live music punctuated the two days that also served as a celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Julie Brandt said she lives in Hollister and showed up on her 2026 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic.

“My dad rode and my brother started riding, too. I got my license in 2005,” she said. “I come here because it brings people together from all around the country and all walks of life. You really get a sense of community here.”

A line of motorcyclists file along San Benito Street in downtown Hollister Friday on opening day of the 2026 Hollister Independence Motorcycle Rally. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

People check out a buffed out Harley Davidson. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Members of the Combat Vets Association join in the excitement among San Benito Street. Photo: Tarmo Hannula