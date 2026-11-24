A Hollister business was found with nearly 4,900 illegal tobacco, cannabis and mushroom products during a recent code enforcement inspection, police said.

On Nov. 12, a Hollister code enforcement officer inspected Your One Green Shop/Paradise Supermarket and Tobacco in the 200 block of South Street for unpermitted construction and compliance with state tobacco regulations.

During the inspection, the officer discovered 3,878 flavored tobacco products prohibited under California law, 870 cannabis products and 148 mushroom products suspected of containing psilocybin, according to the Hollister Police Department.

The products were found displayed on shelves and in cases, as well as stored in boxes inside the business. All were seized, Hollister Police said in a press release.

California law prohibits the retail sale of most flavored tobacco products, including flavored vaping devices, electronic cigarettes, menthol tobacco and flavored smokeless tobacco, according to police.

The sale of cannabis products requires a state license. State law prohibits cannabis licensees from selling tobacco products at licensed cannabis premises. Retail sales of mushrooms containing psilocybin or psilocin also are prohibited, police said.

The case will be forwarded to the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of possible charges.

The Hollister Police Department said its code enforcement efforts include working with local businesses to promote compliance with state regulations and reduce young people’s access to tobacco products.