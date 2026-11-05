In recognition of Veterans Day, which is coming up on Nov. 11, the San Benito County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27 showed its appreciation for local veterans with a series of actions, including participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort to honor military veterans.

The board also took action to raise awareness of resources available to support veterans and their families, county officials said in a press release.

After receiving a presentation from the Veterans’ Services Officer that highlighted current veteran data for San Benito County and services available locally, the board adopted a resolution supporting Operation Greenlight for Veterans.

Operation Green Light is led by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Services Officers. The initiative encourages counties in the U.S. to recognize the service and sacrifices made by veterans while highlighting the challenges many face as they transition from military to civilian life, says the press release.

Under Operation Green Light, local residents and businesses are encouraged to display a green light in front of their homes, storefronts or office buildings from Nov. 4-11.

“A simple green light serves as a powerful symbol of appreciation, reminding veterans throughout San Benito County that their service is recognized, their sacrifices are valued and their community stands behind them,” says the press release.

The board directed staff to participate by illuminating designated county buildings with green lights, using projections, floodlights or green filters for social media posts, “as a visible demonstration of solidarity and appreciation for veterans.”

The board on Oct. 27 also approved certificates of recognition honoring American Legion Post 69 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242. The certificates acknowledge the local veterans’ organizations for their service and contributions to the community, says the press release.