The Nov. 3 general election ballot included numerous seats on school boards throughout San Benito County.

In the race for the San Benito County Board of Education District 4 seat, incumbent Reb Monaco trails Ed Schmidt by a wide margin, according to results posted at 8:13pm by the local registrar of voters office.

Schmidt so far has received 65.9%, or 947 votes. Monaco has received 34.1% of the votes counted.

In the election for Hollister School District’s Trustee Area 5 seat, Alicia Parra leads incumbent Jan Grist with 60.63% of the votes tallied, according to the registrar’s site. Parra has received 502 votes in the early count, to Grist’s 326 votes.

Betsey Lemay holds a solid lead of 59.94% of the votes counted in the race for San Benito High School District Trustee Area 3. Candidate Carla Torres De Luna has received 40.06% of the vote so far.

To see all local election results, visit the registrar’s website at sanbenitocounty-ca-cre.gov/elections.