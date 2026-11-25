Police arrested two 17-year-old boys in Hollister after a vandalism investigation led officers to a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Phoenix, Arizona, authorities said.

The investigation began about 8:53pm Nov. 14, when Hollister Police received a report of graffiti vandalism on a fence in the 200 block of Sally Street, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. The reporting party said the damage had occurred about 30 minutes earlier.

About 20 minutes later, police received additional information that four juveniles had returned to the area, spray-painted more graffiti on the fence and left in a Nissan, authorities said.

About 9:42pm, a Hollister Police officer spotted a Nissan matching the description near Line Street and Central Avenue. He conducted an investigative stop, with three of his fellow officers responding to assist.

Officers found two 17-year-old males inside the vehicle, police said. Both showed signs of alcohol intoxication. Officers also observed bottles of alcohol and a can of spray paint inside the vehicle.

During a subsequent search, an officer found a loaded semiautomatic pistol, according to the Hollister Police Department. A records check showed the firearm had been reported stolen in Phoenix.

Officers conducted a driving-under-the-influence investigation and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and faces allegations of driving with a suspended license and violating probation.

Both teens face additional charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a minor in possession of a pistol and live ammunition, conspiracy, minor in possession of alcohol, receiving stolen property and vandalism, police said.

Both juveniles were booked at the San Benito County Youth Services Center, police said. The suspects’ names have not been released.

The press release does not offer additional details about two other juveniles who may have been involved in reports of graffiti vandalism on the fence on Sally Street.

Police credited residents who reported the vandalism and provided information and vehicle descriptions that helped officers locate the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331.