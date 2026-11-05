Candidates for Hollister Mayor and City Council are neck-and-neck with their opponents as results from the Nov. 3 general election trickle in.

Former Councilmember Tim Burns holds a 22-vote lead over Tina Garza for Mayor, according to the San Benito County Registrar of Voters office. Burns has garnered 43.93%, or 1716 ballots, and Garza has received 43.37%, or 1,694 ballots. Candidate Scott McPhail has received 12.7% of the votes counted so far.

Tim Burns

The latest election results were posted by the registrar at 1:26am Nov. 4. The ballots counted are mostly from vote-by-mail voters. Election officials said more than 90% of the county’s electorate votes by mail, and there are more than 16,382 vote-by-mail ballots yet to be counted from the Nov. 3 election.

The latest results also show City Council District 2 candidate Brian Chavez (429 votes, or 52.38%) holding a 39-vote lead over Frida Benjamin (390 votes, or 47.62%). In District 3, incumbent Dolores Morales leads former City Manager William B. Avera by only seven votes—515 ballots to Avera’s 508, according to the registrar’s site.

Brian Chavez

In the race for Hollister City Treasurer, Jonathan Casey holds a solid lead over incumbent Gordon Machado. Casey leads with 56.06% of the counted ballots, to Machado’s 43.94 percent.

The ballots counted as of early Wednesday morning represent 7,421 voters throughout the county, according to election officials. That’s about 19% total turnout. Of those ballots, 2,455 were cast on Election Day, and 4,966 were vote-by-mail. There are 40,019 registered voters in San Benito County.

Dolores Morales

Registrar Francisco Diaz said early on Tuesday that he expects San Benito County’s turnout to match statewide predictions of about 60% after all the ballots are counted.

The Nov. 3 ballot also included numerous seats on school boards and special districts in San Benito County, as well as several statewide and congressional seats.

Xavier Becerra won the statewide election for governor, defeating Steve Hilton with 65% of the vote counted as of late on election night, according to election officials.

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas holds a solid lead in his reelection to the District 29 seat, with 71.1% of the votes counted so far, according to results posted on the Secretary of State’s website. Rivas ran against Dennis P. Sanchez.

U.S. District 18 Congressional Rep. Zoe Lofgren has steamrolled to victory over Shane Lewis, with 71.7% of the votes counted so far, according to the SOS site.

To see all local results, visit the registrar’s site at sanbenitocounty-ca-cre.gov/elections.