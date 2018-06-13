Grad 2018: Balers forever!

By Hollister Free Lance -
San Benito High School graduate Kenny Bisceglia, pictured above, holds his diploma case after walking the stage during the 2018 commencement ceremony held on campus June 8. Bisceglia, who is turning to the pipeline welding trade after high school, was one of 657 San Benito High School graduates making up the Class of 2018.

