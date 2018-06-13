Grad 2018: Balers forever!

San Benito High School graduate Kenny Bisceglia, pictured above, holds his diploma case after walking the stage during the 2018 commencement ceremony held on campus June 8. Bisceglia, who is turning to the pipeline welding trade after high school, was one of 657 San Benito High School graduates making up the Class of 2018.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
San Benito Magazine
Old Pinnacles Trailhead
When one thinks of Pinnacles National Park, three special features come to mind: the park’s namesake rocky pinnacles, the unique talus caves, and the...
Latest news
San Benito seniors say their farewells
Bryce EggersSan Benito High SchoolClass of 2018 Co-ValedictorianGood morning, Class of 2018. I am truly honored to be able to speak in front of...