San Benito County is inviting residents to participate in an update process for local Ordinance Title 13, which focuses on animals within the community. The update effort seeks to ensure that the county’s regulations “accurately reflect the needs and concerns of our diverse population,” says a press release from the county.

The current ordinance can be reviewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/4aex2v43. The ordinance regulates animal control situations, types of animals that can be kept in residential areas and how many, maintenance of animal pens, dogs running at large, vaccination requirements, dangerous dogs and more.

The involvement of the community is “paramount” to the update process, says the press release. All residents, organizations and stakeholders are invited to participate in the process by attending public meetings and reaching out to county officials.

Numerous public meetings and forums will be held in the coming months to allow participants to share insights and suggestions. To express interest and receive information about upcoming events and opportunities for engagement, contact Assistant County Planner Victor Tafoya at [email protected] or 831.801.1324.

“We believe that the involvement of our community members is crucial in shaping the future of animal welfare in San Benito County,” Tafoya said.