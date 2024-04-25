The San Benito County Office of Education partnered with the San Benito County Arts Council to host the eighth annual San Benito County Arts Showcase on April 10, at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister.

San Benito County’s Arts Showcase gives students in grades TK-12 the opportunity to show off their artistic talents in both visual and performing arts, says a press release from the county office of education.

Attendees were able to view a total of 3,775 pieces of art from students in preschool to grade 12, and watch 13 different groups perform. Performers included Black Bonsai, Hollister Elementary School District Band, San Benito Stage Company, Enterprise Martial Arts, the Poetry Out Loud Champion and Runner Up, Animation Dance Company, Rancho Maze Concert Band, Flying Colors, San Benito stage Company, San Benito High School Dancers and Yamamoto Hula Ohana.

This was the largest youth arts showcase to date and offered a unique opportunity for students to showcase their talent and share their passion for the arts with the community, says the press release.

The Women’s Club of Hollister gave prizes to several student artists. A list of winners can be found on SBCOE’s website at www.sbcoe.org.

The county office extended its thanks to the American Legion Post 69 for the use of the Veterans Memorial Building and for providing food for sale as well as free cookies for attendees. “We are grateful to all the teachers and instructors who supported our young artists and to the students who performed and submitted their artwork that made this event possible,” says the press release.

The April 10 San Benito County Arts Showcase featured thousands of works from students of all ages throughout the county. Contributed photo.