November 6, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsCrimeLocal News

San Benito County Probation conducts sex offender sweep

Some suspects found to be out of compliance on registration requirements

By: Staff Report
1
0

Seven of 106 registered sex offenders in San Benito County were found to be out of compliance with their sentencing requirements during a recent operation conducted by multiple local agencies, according to authorities. 

On Oct. 30, the San Benito County Probation Department led an annual sex offender registration compliance sweep. The operation was assisted by the sheriff’s office, Hollister Police Department and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Division of Adult Parole Operations, says a press release from the probation department. 

Under California Penal Code section 290, specified sexual offenders are required to register in person with the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction where they reside, says the release. The registrants must also comply with other requirements, including updating their registration annually and informing law enforcement when any changes to their residence or other pertinent information have occurred. 

Failure to keep law enforcement notified of an address change or registration information is a crime and can be punished as a felony or misdemeanor, authorities said. 

During the Oct. 30 operation, law enforcement contacted registered sex offenders residing within San Benito County to ensure each offender is following state requirements. The operation resulted in a total of 106 contacts, during which 99 registrants were determined to be in compliance and seven individuals were found to be non-compliant, authorities said. 

Both the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollister Police Department continue to investigate the non-compliant registrants, which may result in their arrest and/or new criminal charges, according to authorities. 

Also during the operation, law enforcement conducted seven parole compliance searches, says the press release. 

“The annual sex offender sweep is a collaborative effort to reduce violent sexual offenses in the county through proactive surveillance, arrest habitual sexual offenders out of compliance and strictly enforce state registration requirements for those who fall under Penal Code section 290,” says the release. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

