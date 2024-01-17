Hollister High softball players Laila Rueda (left) and Aliyah Gaytan show off some new bling from their 2023 CIF State championship run during the Haybalers' ring ceremony at the Granada Theater in downtown Hollister. on Jan. 3. (Chris Mora/Free Lance)

In a night full of mixed emotions, the Hollister High softball team celebrated its state title run with a set of new shiny rings to show off for years to come. 

The players received their jewelry on Jan. 3 in a ceremony at the Granada Theater in downtown Hollister.

The Haybalers won 22 of their final 23 games en route to league and section titles before concluding with a riveting 1-0, nine inning win over St. Francis on June 3 in the CIF NorCal Regional Division I playoff championship game at Ray Barragan Stadium. 

Top-seed Hollister finished the season 30-3 and beat the No. 2 seed Lancers (29-4) seven days after dominating them 4-0 in the Central Coast Section Open Division championship contest. Hollister finished as the No. 1 team in the state by Cal-Hi Sports, a first not just for the softball program but all of the school’s sports teams.

