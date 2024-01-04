Hollister High's Josaiah Escalante-Aranda took second in the 285-pound weight class division in the 55th Pat Lovell Wrestling Tournament at Aptos High School which took place Dec. 27-28. (Chris Mora/special to the Free Lance)

A group of wrestlers from Hollister High competed at the 55th Pat Lovell Wrestling Tournament at Aptos High School on Dec. 27-28.

Arthur Parra took second in the 126-pound weight class bracket and scored 31.5 team points to help the Haybalers place sixth with a score of 121.5 points in the two-day tourney. 

Fellow teammate Francisco Rivera placed 6th in the 132-pound weight class bracket, followed by Aaron Rodriguez (2nd; 138 pounds), Leo Lucatero (7th; 138-pounds), Shane Wibur (8th; 165-pounds) and Josaiah Escalante-Aranda (2nd; 285-pounds).

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

