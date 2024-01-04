A group of wrestlers from Hollister High competed at the 55th Pat Lovell Wrestling Tournament at Aptos High School on Dec. 27-28.

Arthur Parra took second in the 126-pound weight class bracket and scored 31.5 team points to help the Haybalers place sixth with a score of 121.5 points in the two-day tourney.

Fellow teammate Francisco Rivera placed 6th in the 132-pound weight class bracket, followed by Aaron Rodriguez (2nd; 138 pounds), Leo Lucatero (7th; 138-pounds), Shane Wibur (8th; 165-pounds) and Josaiah Escalante-Aranda (2nd; 285-pounds).