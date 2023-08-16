Showing off the bling

Hollister High girls’ soccer team went on an amazing run in the 2022-23 season that was capped off with both section and state titles for the first time in the program’s history.

On Aug. 10, they received shiny silver and red championship rings displaying a large “H” and “CCS and NorCal Champions” to commemorate their special journey.

The Haybalers captured the Central Coast Section Division IV championship in a 4-3 overtime win over Soledad on Feb. 25, followed by a 1-0 victory over Lowell of San Francisco in the CIF NorCal D-V playoff championship match on March 4.

Hollister finished with a 16-7-3 overall record and were runner-up in the Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division with a 7-3-2 record in league play. Still, they were one of just five girls teams in Northern California to end their season with a championship.