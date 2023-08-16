good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 16, 2023
Hollister High girls' soccer team shows off its championship rings after winning both the Central Coast Section and CIF NorCal Division V titles in 2023. (Chris Mora/special to the Hollister Free Lance)
SportsHigh School Sports

Showing off the bling

Hollister High girls’ soccer team receives section, state championship rings

By: Staff Report
Hollister High girls’ soccer team went on an amazing run in the 2022-23 season that was capped off with both section and state titles for the first time in the program’s history.

On Aug. 10, they received shiny silver and red championship rings displaying a large “H” and “CCS and NorCal Champions” to commemorate their special journey.  

The Haybalers captured the Central Coast Section Division IV championship in a 4-3 overtime win over Soledad on Feb. 25, followed by a 1-0 victory over Lowell of San Francisco in the CIF NorCal D-V playoff championship match on March 4. 

Hollister finished with a 16-7-3 overall record and were runner-up in the Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division with a 7-3-2 record in league play. Still, they were one of just five girls teams in Northern California to end their season with a championship.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

