Driverless ‘air taxi’ being tested in Hollister

The long-anticipated wait for flying cars may soon be over, and Hollister may find its place as a modern-day Kitty Hawk in the annals of modern aviation. On Monday Google co-founder Larry Page began to reveal details about Cora, a pilotless air taxi, that could completely alter transportation.

Kitty Hawk is not only the inspiration, but it’s the name of the company that is working to design Cora. Kitty Hawk has been operated as Zee.Aero in New Zealand for the past eight years, working up to this point where the company may start if gradually, to introduce Cora to the world.

“After almost eight years of exploring new frontiers, we had built the aircraft we had been dreaming of, Cora,” Kitty Hawk said in a press release. “An electric, autonomous fully fledged air taxi that takes off like a helicopter and flies like a plane. The first step to a world where the freedom of flight belongs to everyone.”

Can San Benito County, with available land and proximity to Silicon Valley, become, not only a new Kitty Hawk— the North Carolina town made famous by the Wright Brothers famous 1903 flight—but perhaps a veritable Area 51 like design center for further space-age innovation?

Those mysteries are still tightly guarded by the company, and aside from their website, details are in short supply.

Plans for Hollister were revealed in Nov. 2014 when Zee.Aero signed a five-year lease with the Hollister Municipal Airport to rent Building 19, which had been the main airport office. This is the California home of the Cora project.

Cora, an all-electric air taxi, seats two people, can reach 110 MPH and an altitude between 500 and 3000 feet. The vehicle takes off like a helicopter, powered by 12 independent lift fans and has a range of 62 miles according to a document released by Kitty Hawk.

Aside from Page, Google roots run deep in Kitty Hawk. CEO Sebastian Thrun founded Google X and Google’s self-driving car team. The self-driving technology is a vital piece to ensure the project’s safety.

According to a media fact sheet released by the company, Kitty Hawk hopes to make flight accessible to everyone and a part of our “daily lives.” While the design is meant to be part of our daily lives, the company does not envision Cora being in our garages, but rather to be operated as a flying ride-sharing service.

“Cora will use self-flying software combined with human oversight to make flying possible for people without training,” a company statement read. “Cora is powered by the same kind of technology that helps electric cars.”