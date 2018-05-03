HSD gives classified staff pay raise

San Benito High School senior Jasmine Ulloa was named the winner of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition, as announced by Congressman Jimmy Panetta on May 2. Catherine Nordstrom, another SBHS senior, took second place in the competition and Baler student Tyler Oelrich was among the honorable mention winners.

Ulloa’s pastel and charcoal winning entry, “Wary,” will be displayed in the United States Capitol Building. She and a family member have been invited to attend a special Congressional Art Competition ceremony in Washington, D.C. with other young artists from around the country at the end of June. Ulloa received an honorable mention in last year’s competition.

“This competition showcased the incredible creativity and talent of high school students throughout the central coast of California,” said Congressman Panetta. “I commend everyone who submitted their artwork, and thank their family members, teachers, and mentors for supporting these young artists.”

The second place entry, “Joy,” by Nordstrom, will be displayed in Panetta’s Washington, D.C. office. That piece was created with gouache and watercolor.

The competition’s honorable mentions were:

“Empire City” by Lily Russo of Aptos High School

“Personal Monument” by Bryanna Lynette Mendez of Salinas High School

“Bad Hombre y Princesa” by Saraijah Juarez of Harbor High School

“Good Kid, Bad City” by Tyler Oelrich of San Benito High School

The Hollister School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously ratified a revised contract with its classified—non-teaching— staff union that included a pair of 1 percent retroactive pay raises.

All California School Employee Association workers will receive a 1 percent increase retroactive to July 1, 2017 and an additional 1 percent hike effective January 1, 2018.

Total cost to the district is $150,000 in 2017-18 and $200,000 per year thereafter, according to the district’s April 24 agenda.

The new contract runs through June 30.

SBHS Spring Dance Concert ‘Carnaval’ May 4

The San Benito High School Spring Dance Concert “Carnaval” was to open this,week for three performance, Thursday, May 3 and Friday, May 4 at 7pm and Saturday, May 5 at 4pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior to all performances. Pre-sale tickets are available from the Student Payment Center for $5 for students with an ASB sticker, children 2 to 12, and senior citizens; $6 for students without ASB; and $8 for adults. All tickets sold at the door will be $10.

High School Spring Open House, Saturday, May 5

San Benito High School will host its Spring Open House from 10:30am to 12:30pm May 5. After a brief academic, program presentation and opportunity to meet the school’s administrative team in the auditorium, guests can tour the campus, including classrooms, the new Career Technical Education building and the new Visual and Performing Arts and Academic building. Light snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to Carol Heiderich at (831) 637-5831, ext. 132 or email her at [email protected]

Prom tickets for sale

Prom tickets are now on sale in the Student Payment Center. Prom is from 7-11pm May 19 from at the Santa Cruz Cocoanut Grove. Tickets ($55 for singles, $100 for couples) include access to the arcade during the final two hours of Prom along with free appetizers and desserts. Also, Prom guest-pass applications are due to the Student Activities Office (Room 329) by 3pm May 4.