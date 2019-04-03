Six student projects selected for state fair

Local elementary and middle school students participating in San Benito County Office of Education’s 2019 Science Fair displayed ingenuity and science discoveries at the March 21 showcase.

County school officials selected six science fair projects and two alternates from among 176 entrants eligible for the April 29-30 California State Science Fair in Sacramento. In addition, four “Best of Show” prizes (family passes to the Monterey Bay Aquarium) were awarded.

The students selected for the state competition were: Marea Ito, eighth-grader at Sacred Heart; Zander Brister, sixth-grader at Spring Grove; Megan Maggiora, seventh-grader at Accelerated Achievement Academy; Shane Wilbur, sixth-grader at Accelerated Achievement Academy; Samantha Kilmer, sixth-grader at Spring Grove; and Blaker Abercrombie, seventh-grader at Spring Grove. Alternates are Dylan McNett, seventh grader at Accelerated Achievement Academy, and Anthony Silva, fifth-grader at Sacred Heart.

Marea Ito, Zander Brister and Anthony Silva also won Best of Show, along with Mira Dutton, a fourth-grader at Accelerated Achievement Academy.

This year’s theme was STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

Eleven community vendors set up displays and interactive booths that allowed attendees to experience the various elements of STEAM.

The San Benito High School robotics team showcased its competition robot, while multiple local schools offered make-it-and-take-it activities for students.

Local employers participate in SBHS Career Fair

San Benito High School held its annual Career Fair in the Mattson Gym March 27 with 43 local employers, along with representatives from apprenticeship programs and many junior college specialty programs, who dedicated their day to sharing information with about 1,900 students.

Students were able to explore employment options, obtain information on career pathways and connect with local employers, according to SBHS staff. They also learned about the skills, training and/or additional education needed for various career paths.

“The Career Fair allowed students to establish a professional relationship with local employers seeking employees,” said Career Center Specialist Mary Andrade. “Students were informed and excited about summer job opportunities. We are very fortunate that so many of our local community devoted their day and their time to support San Benito High School students.”

Fiesta Fun Run in San Juan Bautista in May

Registration is open for the third annual Fiesta Fun Run in historic San Juan Bautista, which is scheduled for May 18.

Those interested in competing in the 5K, 10K or 1-Mile Family Fun Run can register at fiestafunrun.com.

The event is organized by the San Juan Home & School Club, with all proceeds benefiting the students of San Juan School.

The USATF Certified Course for the 5K and 10K races (9:15am starts) begins on The Alameda in front of the San Juan School soccer field. The route takes runners up to Second Street, past the Old Mission and out to “our beautiful agricultural valley.”

There is a separate turn-around for 5K and 10K runners, who will then run back to town and end the race back in front of San Juan School.

Organizers invite runners of all ages to “run, walk, or stroll through the streets of historic San Juan Bautista.”

Participants will receive a finisher’s medal and an event t-shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in standard age categories.

SBHS’s Corissa King named 2019 Ag Scholar of Year

San Benito High School alumna Corissa King is one of four 2019 Ag Scholars of the Year at Fresno State University.

King and the other awardees will be honored April 5 by Assemblyman Jim Patterson for being outstanding students who are “passionate about growth and innovation in various agricultural industries.”

King is a student in Fresno State University’s Department of Agriculture Education.