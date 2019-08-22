Property for the horses

Horses and their humans would enjoy living at this San Juan Bautista home.

Located at 2300 Salinas Road, the three-bedroom, three-bath, 3,153-square-foot home was built in 2003. The custom Old California-style home sits on 60 acres with views of the valley below.

A 140-by-70 covered arena is constructed on the property, as well as horse paddocks. A number of riding and hiking trails are complemented by open pastures. A 14-acre slice of the property is available for development.

The home is listed at $1,698,888 by Remax Unlimited. It had its price slashed by $168,000 on July 19.

