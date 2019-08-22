Property for the horses

Covered arena, horse paddocks, trails and more included with custom home

By Erik Chalhoub -
OLD CALIFORNIA This San Juan Bautista home sits on 60 acres.
Horses and their humans would enjoy living at this San Juan Bautista home.

Located at 2300 Salinas Road, the three-bedroom, three-bath, 3,153-square-foot home was built in 2003. The custom Old California-style home sits on 60 acres with views of the valley below.

A 140-by-70 covered arena is constructed on the property, as well as horse paddocks. A number of riding and hiking trails are complemented by open pastures. A 14-acre slice of the property is available for development.

The home is listed at $1,698,888 by Remax Unlimited. It had its price slashed by $168,000 on July 19.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/y55d4rhz.

