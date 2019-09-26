Hollister airport gets $5.1 million for runways

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) announced two federal grants from the US Department of Transportation for airports on the central coast of California, including Hollister.

The Hollister Municipal Airport was awarded a federal grant totaling $5.1 million for taxiway construction. The Monterey Peninsula Airport was awarded a federal grant totaling $5.1 million for runway safety improvements.

“Federal support for local infrastructure investments is vitally important. I am proud to have helped to secure these funds for the Hollister and Monterey Peninsula airports,” said Panetta. “These improvements will provide safe, reliable aviation conditions to the community and support our region’s businesses.”

The Hollister grant will provide federal funding for a 225-foot Taxiway B, a 175-foot Taxiway A and a 1,750-foot Taxiway K to eliminate the need for aircraft to back-taxi on the runway.

This grant funds safety improvements as part of Federal Aviation Administration’s program to address ways to minimize potential runway incursions.

Hollister Municipal Airport is a general aviation airport, designated as local.