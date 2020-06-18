Residents asked to avoid area of Hospital Road and Colorado Way

Authorities are cautioning residents to stay away from the area of Hospital Road and Colorado Way, where a fire is burning uncontained as of 3pm June 18.

The fire has burned about six acres. Hollister Fire Department and other area fire agencies are working on the blaze, which San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick called a “public safety emergency.”

“Residents are urged to stay out of the area for fire operations,” reads an alert from Westrick. No evacuations have been requested.

Check back for updates and details on the fire.