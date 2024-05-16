Oriana Chorale performs this weekend

San Benito Oriana Chorale will present “Sweet Lovers Love the Spring” at their spring concerts this weekend. Performances are scheduled for 7:30pm May 17 and 3pm May 19 at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street in Hollister.

Admission to the concerts is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Attendees age 12 and younger can enter for free, according to Oriana Chorale members. Tickets are available at Postal Graphics in Hollister and at the door of the concerts.

San Benito Oriana Chorale is San Benito County’s only nonprofit community choir. The ensemble presents concerts to the public every spring and winter, practicing for 16 weeks for each season.

Membership in San Benito Oriana Chorale is open to everyone who loves to sing. Musical training is offered by the choir’s experienced staff and volunteers. This season, Oriana Chorale’s 49 singers range in age from 11 to 90.

For more information, contact Oriana Chorale at [email protected].

Call for artists

The San Benito County Arts Council is accepting submissions for “California Dreamin’,” an exhibition of visual artworks focused on summer nostalgia, created by local and regional artists. This exhibition will be displayed at The Art Depot at 35 Fifth St. in downtown Hollister from June 8-July 19.

All local artists are invited to submit artwork for consideration in this exhibition that will celebrate the essence of summertime nostalgia, sunshine and the iconic California Dream, says a press release from the Arts Council. Artists of all mediums—including paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture and all other 2D and 3D art forms—are encouraged to apply to participate in this vibrant art show. This is an opportunity for artists to gain exposure and connect with fellow creatives.

Artist applications must be submitted online by visiting https://www.sanbenitoarts.org/art-exhibition-application/. The deadline to apply is 11pm May 6. Artists will be notified of participation on May 10.

To learn more about this exhibition or for general information, contact the Arts Council at 831.636.2787 or at [email protected].

Summer Art Camp starts June 25

Local youth will have a chance to unlock or expand their creative prowess and delve into different artistic styles, mediums and techniques at the San Benito County Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp.

Registration is now open for the youth camp, which starts June 25 and continues through July 25, with each week focusing on a different subject area. Week 1 (June 25-27) is Paint Party Camp; Week 2 (July 1-3) is for Skateboard Design; Week 3 (July 9-11) is titled Mural Masters; Week 4 (July 16-18) is Creating with Clay; and Week 5 (July 23-25) is another Paint Party Camp.

Summer Art Camp takes place at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Ste. D in downtown Hollister. The cost is $65 per student per camp, with a $10 sibling discount. All materials will be provided.

Camps run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays unless otherwise noted. Ages 6-8 attend 9:30-11am; and ages 9 to teens attend 12-1:30pm.

To register online and view the full class schedule and descriptions, visit www.sanbenitoarts.org.

Single camp scholarships available for qualifying San Benito County students, according to the Arts Council. Email [email protected] to inquire about a scholarship application.

Annual Life Skills Art Show

Students, families and community members are invited to attend the reception for the Annual Life Skills Art Show, from 5-7pm May 17 at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street in downtown Hollister

The exhibition, hosted by the San Benito County Arts Council, features artworks from Hollister High School special needs students and adults with disabilities from Hope Services who participate in the Arts Council’s Life Skills Art Program.

The exhibition will run from April 30-May 17.

As part of the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Program, Life Skills Art is led by teaching artist Louise Roy to engage students in a wide-range of art-making activities, projects and collaborative learning, says a press release from the Arts Council.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.