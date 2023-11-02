good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 3, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessHealthLocal News

Alliance to begin providing health benefits in San Benito County

Meet and greet scheduled for Nov. 4 at Community Food Bank

By: Staff Report
29
0

Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), the Medi-Cal managed care health plan for more than 428,000 residents in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, will soon serve the counties of Mariposa and San Benito, according to a press release. 

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the Alliance will provide no-cost Medi-Cal benefits to about 28,000 new Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the two counties. Both counties elected to partner with the Alliance through its locally governed public health plan, says the press release. 

The Alliance has contracted with local provider networks to provide Medi-Cal health care to central California residents since 1996. In addition, the Alliance has a local presence in the communities it serves and is “committed to understanding the unique needs of the communities and residents who rely on the Alliance for quality healthcare.”

“The Alliance is excited to bring our local health care expertise to the communities of Mariposa and San Benito to ensure quality care for all ages and stages of life and for all health conditions,” said Alliance CEO Michael Schrader. “Expanding Medi-Cal managed care services to these two counties is a crucial step toward addressing healthcare disparities in these rural areas. Ultimately, our expansion effort is in line with our strategic goal of health equity as we look to improve health outcomes and ensure culturally and linguistically appropriate care for Medi-Cal beneficiaries across our footprint.”

To serve the needs of beneficiaries, the Alliance has established offices in San Benito and Mariposa and is actively engaging with community leaders, healthcare partners and residents, says the press release.

Alliance staff will hold meet and greet events in both counties. In San Benito County, there will be a Meet and Greet at the Community Food Bank of San Benito County in Hollister on Nov. 4, from 9am-noon.

Residents who have Medi-Cal or are interested in applying are encouraged to attend to get their health plan questions answered.

Current Medi-Cal beneficiaries will automatically transition to the Alliance, and they will be contacted with a welcome packet and information on receiving health care as an Alliance member, according to the Alliance. Medi-Cal beneficiaries in San Benito County may call Member Services at 1.800.700.3874 or visit thealliance.health/mariposa-sanbenito for Alliance office locations, member walk-in hours and other information. 

Residents who are interested in learning if they qualify for Medi-Cal can contact their local enrollment agency.

Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance) is a regional Medi-Cal managed care health plan, established in 1996 to improve access to health care for more than 428,000 members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. 

Using the state’s County Organized Health System (COHS) model, the Alliance delivers “innovative community-based health care services by connecting members with providers that deliver timely services and care, focused on prevention, early detection and effective treatment,” says the press release. 

For information, visit www.thealliance.health.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

