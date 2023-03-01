Baler roundup: girls soccer wins NorCal opener, winter all-league teams released

The Hollister High girls soccer team’s historic season will continue for at least one more game after the Haybalers downed Hamilton Union 7-0 in the opening round of the CIF NorCal Division V playoffs Tuesday.

Top seed Hollister (13-7-3) plays host to the Stone Ridge Christian-McLane winner Thursday at 5 p.m. In other news, the Pacific Coast Athletic League released its all league teams and a host of Balers earned recognition.

Sydney Stacy, McKenzie Heckman and Zamaya Rivera made the Gabilan Division first team, while Trinity Arias, Elyssa Hernandez and Karen Alvarado-Castillo made the second team.

Saavedra Allen earned the sportsmanship award and Hollister was awarded the team sportsmanship honor. For boys soccer, Emiliano Castro earned Gabilan Division Offensive Player of the Year and Hugo Catalan the Defensive Player of the Year. Individual POY honorees are first team automatics.

Eusebio Rivera also made the first team. Ezekiel Hernandez, Adan San Ramon and Juan Carlos Garcia made the second team and Jaret Avila the sportsmanship award. In girls basketball, Bailey Cotter earned Gabilan Division Co-MVP honors.

Jocelyn Alexander made the first team, Emmia Rivera the second team and Gracie Skow the sportsmanship award. In boys basketball, Chandler Crutcher earned second team honors and Chase Conley the sportsmanship award.