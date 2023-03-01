good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 1, 2023
Hollister High freshman Zamaya Rivera goes on the attack and scores in the Haybalers' 7-0 win over Hamilton Union Tuesday in a CIF NorCal Division V playoff opener. Hollister hosts a semifinal match on Thursday. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Baler roundup: girls soccer wins NorCal opener, winter all-league teams released

By: Emanuel Lee
The Hollister High girls soccer team’s historic season will continue for at least one more game after the Haybalers downed Hamilton Union 7-0 in the opening round of the CIF NorCal Division V playoffs Tuesday.

Top seed Hollister (13-7-3) plays host to the Stone Ridge Christian-McLane winner Thursday at 5 p.m. In other news, the Pacific Coast Athletic League released its all league teams and a host of Balers earned recognition.

Sydney Stacy, McKenzie Heckman and Zamaya Rivera made the Gabilan Division first team, while Trinity Arias, Elyssa Hernandez and Karen Alvarado-Castillo made the second team.

Saavedra Allen earned the sportsmanship award and Hollister was awarded the team sportsmanship honor. For boys soccer, Emiliano Castro earned Gabilan Division Offensive Player of the Year and Hugo Catalan the Defensive Player of the Year. Individual POY honorees are first team automatics.

Eusebio Rivera also made the first team. Ezekiel Hernandez, Adan San Ramon and Juan Carlos Garcia made the second team and Jaret Avila the sportsmanship award. In girls basketball, Bailey Cotter earned Gabilan Division Co-MVP honors.

Jocelyn Alexander made the first team, Emmia Rivera the second team and Gracie Skow the sportsmanship award. In boys basketball, Chandler Crutcher earned second team honors and Chase Conley the sportsmanship award.

Kacey Yannone scores one of Hollister’s seven goals vs. Hamilton Union in their CIF NorCal playoff match Tuesday.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Raising Marleau: Sharks’ all-time great gets his No. 12 jersey retired

Police say suspect brandished pellet gun at Hollister restaurant

