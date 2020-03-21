good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 21, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedNews

California tax deadline extended

Filing now due on July 15

By: submitted
7
0

The Franchise Tax Board announced March 18 an updated special tax relief for all California taxpayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FTB is postponing until July 15 the filing and payment deadlines for all individuals and business entities for:

• 2019 tax returns

• 2019 tax return payments

• 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments

• 2020 LLC taxes and fees

• 2020 Non-wage withholding payments

“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting life for people and businesses statewide,” said State Controller Betty T. Yee, who serves as chair of FTB. “We are further extending tax filing deadlines for all Californians to July 15. Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on their health and safety during these challenging times.”

If possible, taxpayers should continue to file tax returns on time to get their refunds timely, including claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit and Young Child Tax Credit. During this public health emergency, FTB continues to process tax returns, issue refunds, and provide phone and live chat service to taxpayers needing assistance.

For information, visit ftb.ca.gov.

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Yoon Ji’s killers convicted

Staff Report |
Hollister resident Yoon “Clara” Ji’s husband and his alleged mistress have been convicted in relation to the woman’s 2017 death, according to authorities.
Read more
News

Hollister council member Richman dies

Staff Report |
Hollister City Council member Marty Richman died...
Read more
News

County offers COVID info for residents, businesses

Staff Report |
San Benito County health and public safety authorities are urging residents to follow local agencies’ social media accounts and sign up for news alerts to stay updated on the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Yoon Ji’s killers convicted

Hollister council member Richman dies