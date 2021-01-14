The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services announced that they are trying to team up once again with local restaurants to run a meal delivery service that helps California’s older population.

County Public Information Officer David Westrick issued a press release on Jan. 13 stating that the OES has partnered with the county’s Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center to re-enroll in the state funded program Great Plates Delivered.

Westrick said the OES and Chamber of Commerce are coordinating with state agencies and local restaurants to relaunch the program for the benefit of our county. He said that delivery service to qualifying participants is set to begin on Jan. 18.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on April 24, 2020 the launch of the Great Plates Delivered program. The program runs until Feb. 6, which is the time frame currently approved by FEMA, but the state intends on requesting an extension.

The program has two purposes but it starts with delivering three nutritious meals a day to seniors that are 65 years old and above. Meals are delivered free of charge through this program.

They’re also assisting other adults that are 60-64 years old and who are at “high risk” from Covid-19–having documented exposure to the virus or underlying health condition–that have to stay home.

The second purpose is to provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the Covid-19 crisis, according to Westrick.

In order to qualify, individuals must live alone or with someone that’s eligible for the program. Participants must not be currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs. They must earn no more than 600 percent of the federal poverty limit and must affirm an inability to prepare or obtain meals.

Restaurants interested in providing meals and seniors interested in receiving meals should visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/restaurants-deliver-home-meals-for-seniors/

For more information on Great Plates Delivered, please Email Program Coordinator, Ashlyn Archibeque at: [email protected] or call the Chamber office at 831.637.5315