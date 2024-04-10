A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near the city of Morgan Hill early in the morning April 10, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 1:09am, centered more than 9 miles north of Morgan Hill and nearly 15 miles west-northwest of San Jose, according to the science bureau.

The tremor had a depth of more than three miles, the USGS said.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quake.

Due to the quake, BART said it has reduced the speed of its trains and will “resume normal service as soon as possible.”

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.