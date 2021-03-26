By Mattie Scariot

The Poppy Jasper International Film Festival will take place virtually from Wednesday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 20 this year. This longtime, internationally acclaimed, local festival in Morgan Hill, San Martin, Gilroy, Hollister and San Juan Bautista will feature fantastic films, panels, musical performances and awards online.

In addition, and for one night only, the festival will be offering a special drive-in movie night—perfect for the whole family—featuring the award-winning film “The Biggest Little Farm” at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports complex on Wednesday April 7.

You can find the incredible full lineup of films and events by visiting the website http://www.pjiff.org/.

Tickets and passes are on sale now on the website. Prices are great and there is something for everyone, from festival passes to individual film tickets. The festival also offers free events including some great panels on film scoring, visual effects and much more!

China Day on April 10 will include musical performances from internationally recognized Chinese harpist Jieyin Wu and a Cheongsam fashion show showcasing traditional Chinese dress from Manchu Origin plus some amazing films.

On April 11, the festival will celebrate Mexico Day, featuring inspiring films including a special award presented to the emblematic Mexican American band Los Tigres del Norte. Join Oscar-nominated actor Edward James Olmos in celebrating the life and work of father of Chicano film and theater Luis Valdez, best known for his iconic film La Bamba, also on Mexico Day.

Enjoy the two weeks of Poppy Jasper fun Wednesday, April 7 through the 20. For a complete calendar of events, please visit: https://pjiff.eventive.org/schedule.

Mattie Scariot is Director of the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival.