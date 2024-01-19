The 38th Annual Central Coast 2023 All-Star High School Football Game is taking place at Rabobank Stadium in Salinas on Saturday at 7pm.
The game will feature five players from Hollister High along with players from Santa Cruz and Monterey high schools who were selected by their respective coaches.
Robert Holsten, Brayden Watkins, Isias Morin, Angel Zendejaz and Chineme Mgbechi-Ezeri will represent the Haybalers in this weekend’s game.
“The premier post-high school football event on the Central Coast brings together some of the most outstanding high school athletes from across the area to one football field for one game on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7pm,” Co-Committee Chair Mali Cuda said. “We love football and know the local community wants to see this game continue.”
According to a press release issued by Central Coast High School All-Star Football Game, the 38th annual game will bring excitement, competitiveness and an all-around good time.
North Monterey County High head coach Juan Cuevas is entering his third year as one of the all-star coaches. His team will play for the FSU 4 LOS charity in honor of Carlos Gonzales, a local renowned photographer who started ProPix Media.
Gonzales is currently fighting ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig Disease.
“It’s something that matters to me,” Cuevas said. “This year it’s personal because I know the gentleman and he’s a great dude, so talented. It’s a shame, it really is.”
On the other sidelines is Scotts Valley head coach Louie Walters. His team will compete for the Carlton Keegan Memorial Scholarship that is umbrellaed under the Reggie Stephens Foundation.
Former Falcons football standout Carlton Keegan died in a car accident on March 30.
“It means a lot since I coached Carlton and had a good relationship with him. He left too early,” Walters said. “Reggie [Stephens] is my guy and he does so much to this community without anything coming back. They’re both really important to me and to my heart.”
Donation bins will be set up around the stadium to support these causes. The money raised will be donated to each charity after the game, and the winning team will be awarded a bonus donation.
The all-star game itself has been increasingly competitive. Cuevas said it’s the fact that it incorporates three counties and exhibits top to bottom the best of the best as far as athletes goes.
“We get some real studs on each team,” Cuevas said.
Walters said practices have been fun and the players are creating relationships with students from other schools.
“They know it’s all for a good cause and a lot of times the majority of these kids will never put pads on again,” Walters said.
The cost is $15 for general admission, $10 for students with a valid school ID and $10 for 65 years old and above.
All players and cheerleaders wearing their youth football team jersey or cheer jacket is $5 admission. The cost for parking is $5.
Central Coast 2023 All-Star High School Football rosters
Team Reggie Stephens Foundation
Isiah Bivins, Monterey
Genghis Atalima Jr., Seaside
Robert Holsten, Hollister
Brady Siechen , Scotts Valley
Isias Morin, Hollister
Kain Holly, Alvarez
Drew Molinari, Palma
Jamari Vaughns, Seaside
Ryan Sanders, Palma
Brayden Watkins, Hollister
Andrew Beal, Seaside
Brody Robbins, Scotts Valley
Quinn Turowski, Scotts Valley
Adrian Perez, Gonzales
Isaac Urbina, Watsonville
Adam Chong, Seaside
Christopher Martinez, Alvarez
Noah Orozco, Palma
Kevin Sanchez, Alvarez
Isaac Benavides, King City
Gavin Valencia, St. Francis
Chaser Keegan, Scotts Valley
Christopher Martinez, Palma
Juan Pablo Acosta Ayala, Gonzales
Benjamin Colin, Alvarez
Ruben Mora, Watsonville
River Deschenes, Monterey
Peter Gamecho, Pacific Grove
Luke DaRosa, Monte Vista Christian
Noah Pacheco, King City High
Edgar Padia-Noriega, Palma
Neo Moreno, Pajaro Valley
Jose De La Torre, Watsonville
Colven Morse, Monterey
Lorenzo Gonzalez, Scotts Valley
Angel Zendejaz, Hollister
Chineme Mgbechi-Ezeri, Hollister
Nicholas Dominguez, Palma
Keoni Julian Riparip, Seaside
James Bullock , Scotts Valley
Team FSU 4 LOS
Julian Pineda, Rancho San Juan
Santiago Chaidez, Alisal
Ramiro Orozco, North Salinas
Angelo Cimino , Salinas
Demajae Roberson, North Salinas
Cruz Ferris, Soquel
Ricardo Hernandez, North Salinas
Nathan Cox, Greenfield
Christian Campos, North Salinas
Luke Borel, Salinas
Noah Gonzales, Salinas
Nolan Borel, Salinas
Damian Hernandez, North Monterey County
Brian Picazo, Alisal
Isaac Mancera, Salinas
Travis Maestri, Salinas
Nathan Ruiz, Alisal
David Gomez, North Monterey County
Justin Pascone, North Salinas
Ryan Ruiz, North Monterey County
Gilbert Snyder, Greenfield
Lincoln Johnson, Salinas
Damion Gonzales, Alisal
Richard Fuentes, Rancho San Juan
Alexander Guzman, North Monterey County
Alexander Sewell, Salinas
Chris Phillips, Salinas
Isaiah Garife, North Monterey County
Jesse Martinez, North Monterey County
Anthony Trevino, Soledad
Oscar De Alfaro Lopez, North Salinas
Nathaniel Rubio, Salinas
Cade Petersen, Soquel
Aiden Ishimaru, Salinas
Ethan Yates, North Monterey County
Tony Perez, Aptos
Misael Silva, Greenfield
Bode Stoddard, Carmel
Amani Wilson, Stevenson School
Bryan Ortega, Greenfield
Aiden Higgins, Harbor
Exodus Tuialuuluu, Marina
Asa Sagrero, Salinas