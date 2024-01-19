The 38th Annual Central Coast 2023 All-Star High School Football Game is taking place at Rabobank Stadium in Salinas on Saturday at 7pm.

The game will feature five players from Hollister High along with players from Santa Cruz and Monterey high schools who were selected by their respective coaches.

Robert Holsten, Brayden Watkins, Isias Morin, Angel Zendejaz and Chineme Mgbechi-Ezeri will represent the Haybalers in this weekend’s game.

“The premier post-high school football event on the Central Coast brings together some of the most outstanding high school athletes from across the area to one football field for one game on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7pm,” Co-Committee Chair Mali Cuda said. “We love football and know the local community wants to see this game continue.”

According to a press release issued by Central Coast High School All-Star Football Game, the 38th annual game will bring excitement, competitiveness and an all-around good time.

North Monterey County High head coach Juan Cuevas is entering his third year as one of the all-star coaches. His team will play for the FSU 4 LOS charity in honor of Carlos Gonzales, a local renowned photographer who started ProPix Media.

Gonzales is currently fighting ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig Disease.

“It’s something that matters to me,” Cuevas said. “This year it’s personal because I know the gentleman and he’s a great dude, so talented. It’s a shame, it really is.”

On the other sidelines is Scotts Valley head coach Louie Walters. His team will compete for the Carlton Keegan Memorial Scholarship that is umbrellaed under the Reggie Stephens Foundation.

Former Falcons football standout Carlton Keegan died in a car accident on March 30.

“It means a lot since I coached Carlton and had a good relationship with him. He left too early,” Walters said. “Reggie [Stephens] is my guy and he does so much to this community without anything coming back. They’re both really important to me and to my heart.”

Donation bins will be set up around the stadium to support these causes. The money raised will be donated to each charity after the game, and the winning team will be awarded a bonus donation.

The all-star game itself has been increasingly competitive. Cuevas said it’s the fact that it incorporates three counties and exhibits top to bottom the best of the best as far as athletes goes.

“We get some real studs on each team,” Cuevas said.

Walters said practices have been fun and the players are creating relationships with students from other schools.

“They know it’s all for a good cause and a lot of times the majority of these kids will never put pads on again,” Walters said.

The cost is $15 for general admission, $10 for students with a valid school ID and $10 for 65 years old and above.

All players and cheerleaders wearing their youth football team jersey or cheer jacket is $5 admission. The cost for parking is $5.

Central Coast 2023 All-Star High School Football rosters

Team Reggie Stephens Foundation

Isiah Bivins, Monterey

Genghis Atalima Jr., Seaside

Robert Holsten, Hollister

Brady Siechen , Scotts Valley

Isias Morin, Hollister

Kain Holly, Alvarez

Drew Molinari, Palma

Jamari Vaughns, Seaside

Ryan Sanders, Palma

Brayden Watkins, Hollister

Andrew Beal, Seaside

Brody Robbins, Scotts Valley

Quinn Turowski, Scotts Valley

Adrian Perez, Gonzales

Isaac Urbina, Watsonville

Adam Chong, Seaside

Christopher Martinez, Alvarez

Noah Orozco, Palma

Kevin Sanchez, Alvarez

Isaac Benavides, King City

Gavin Valencia, St. Francis

Chaser Keegan, Scotts Valley

Christopher Martinez, Palma

Juan Pablo Acosta Ayala, Gonzales

Benjamin Colin, Alvarez

Ruben Mora, Watsonville

River Deschenes, Monterey

Peter Gamecho, Pacific Grove

Luke DaRosa, Monte Vista Christian

Noah Pacheco, King City High

Edgar Padia-Noriega, Palma

Neo Moreno, Pajaro Valley

Jose De La Torre, Watsonville

Colven Morse, Monterey

Lorenzo Gonzalez, Scotts Valley

Angel Zendejaz, Hollister

Chineme Mgbechi-Ezeri, Hollister

Nicholas Dominguez, Palma

Keoni Julian Riparip, Seaside

James Bullock , Scotts Valley

Team FSU 4 LOS

Julian Pineda, Rancho San Juan

Santiago Chaidez, Alisal

Ramiro Orozco, North Salinas

Angelo Cimino , Salinas

Demajae Roberson, North Salinas

Cruz Ferris, Soquel

Ricardo Hernandez, North Salinas

Nathan Cox, Greenfield

Christian Campos, North Salinas

Luke Borel, Salinas

Noah Gonzales, Salinas

Nolan Borel, Salinas

Damian Hernandez, North Monterey County

Brian Picazo, Alisal

Isaac Mancera, Salinas

Travis Maestri, Salinas

Nathan Ruiz, Alisal

David Gomez, North Monterey County

Justin Pascone, North Salinas

Ryan Ruiz, North Monterey County

Gilbert Snyder, Greenfield

Lincoln Johnson, Salinas

Damion Gonzales, Alisal

Richard Fuentes, Rancho San Juan

Alexander Guzman, North Monterey County

Alexander Sewell, Salinas

Chris Phillips, Salinas

Isaiah Garife, North Monterey County

Jesse Martinez, North Monterey County

Anthony Trevino, Soledad

Oscar De Alfaro Lopez, North Salinas

Nathaniel Rubio, Salinas

Cade Petersen, Soquel

Aiden Ishimaru, Salinas

Ethan Yates, North Monterey County

Tony Perez, Aptos

Misael Silva, Greenfield

Bode Stoddard, Carmel

Amani Wilson, Stevenson School

Bryan Ortega, Greenfield

Aiden Higgins, Harbor

Exodus Tuialuuluu, Marina

Asa Sagrero, Salinas