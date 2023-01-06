Hazel Hawkins to hold public forum Jan. 9

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will participate in a public forum on Monday, Jan. 9 at 5:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister. Hospital leaders will provide an update on finances, address the implications to the community of a hospital closure and present information about steps being taken for a positive resolution, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins.

The Community Foundation for San Benito County is hosting the event with their CEO, Gary Byrne, presiding as the moderator. Hollister Mayor Mia Casey will also participate.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the event, or community members may submit questions in advance to [email protected]