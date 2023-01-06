good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 6, 2023
Hazel Hawkins to hold public forum Jan. 9

Hospital leaders will offer update on financial situation

By: Staff Report
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will participate in a public forum on Monday, Jan. 9 at 5:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister. Hospital leaders will provide an update on finances, address the implications to the community of a hospital closure and present information about steps being taken for a positive  resolution, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins. 

The Community Foundation for San Benito County is hosting the event with their CEO, Gary  Byrne, presiding as the moderator. Hollister Mayor Mia Casey will also participate.  

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the event, or community members may submit  questions in advance to [email protected]  

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
