January 6, 2023
Binu Abraham
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsFeatured

COG board hires new executive director

Binu Abraham previously worked as Sacramento Project Manager

By: Staff Report
Binu Abraham was recently hired as the Executive Director for the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG).

Abraham was previously the Principal Analyst: Metropolitan Transportation Plan/Sustainable Community Strategies Project Manager for the Sacramento COG, says a press release from the local COG. 

Binu Abraham

The San Benito COG Board of Directors unanimously appointed Abraham for the position at the Dec. 12 meeting. 

“Our community is very fortunate to have Binu Abraham join San Benito COG as the new Executive Director,” said COG Vice Chair and County Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki. “She brings an impressive level of experience, knowledge and charisma to the position. I’m excited to see the COG team flourish and the agency move forward on important projects like the Highway 25 expansion.”

While at the Sacramento COG, Abraham led a team of 20-plus to develop a long-range transportation plan for the six-county Sacramento region, says the press release. That plan had forecasted revenues of $35 billion and an operational budget of $1.7 million. 

Also at Sacramento COG, Abraham developed and sustained partnerships with elected officials, city and county staff, Caltrans, community members and advocacy groups, the press release continues. 

Abraham has a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Idaho, and a Bachelor of Technology from the University of Kerala in India. 

San Benito COG is the regional planning agency responsible for transportation planning, multimodal project delivery and other responsibilities, including managing the Measure G transportation sales tax budget and the local public transit system. The COG board includes representatives from the Hollister City Council, San Juan Bautista City Council and the San Benito County Board of Supervisors. 

The COG’s annual operating budget is more than $18 million. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
