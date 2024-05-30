Local residents, veterans and families gathered at the downtown Hollister Veterans Memorial Building May 27 to remember and pay their respects to those who have died while serving in the military.

The ceremony was hosted by the Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars 9242. The event included a reading of the names of local veterans who have died in the past year.

The local VFW also held Memorial Day ceremonies the morning of May 27 at the IOOF Cemetery and Calvary Cemetery in Hollister. On May 26, VFW members and volunteers prepared for the holiday ceremonies by visiting both cemeteries and placing an American flag on the headstone of each veteran who has died.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and helped us honor those who have passed in the service of our country,” said the VFW in a statement on social media.

The May 27 ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Building was followed by a barbecue fundraiser for the Hollister VFW.