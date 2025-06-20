Published in cooperation between Emori Media and GoodTimes.SC

Owning a dog in Santa Cruz means considering food, toys, paraphernalia and, of course, vet costs. Whether you’ve just gotten a brand new puppy or adopted an adult dog, making a cost list is a great way to budget properly for your furry friend. Here’s a list of expenses to consider before getting a new dog in Santa Cruz.

Puppy Expenses

We’ll start with some of the costs you can expect to pay when adopting a new puppy in Santa Cruz. These will include initial adoption fees, vaccinations and some of the other expenses common to new puppies.

Adoption Fees

Most pet shelters in Santa Cruz will charge you an adoption fee for taking on a new puppy. This can be anything between $150 to $210, depending on the breed of the dog and the shelter you choose to adopt from.

Vaccinations and Vet Bills

Initial vaccinations for your new puppy are mandatory in Santa Cruz. Expect to pay up to $300 for all vaccinations and an additional $300 for spaying or neutering of your dog. Before you adopt your puppy, make sure you have pet insurance to cover these costs. But how much is pet insurance in California? Do some research online and get the best quote for your particular type of dog breed.

New Puppy Items

A couple of dog bowls for food and water are essential items to invest in. You’ll also need a new dog brush, a toothbrush, a collar and a lead. These items will set you back around $400, and even more if you decide to invest in some high-quality toys.

Dog License

In Santa Cruz, it’s mandatory to get a dog license for your furry friend. These are affordable at $29 and should be acquired within the first 30 days of getting your new puppy. The $29 expires after one year, at which point you’ll need to get it renewed.

Microchipping

Microchipping is a good way to keep your dog safe from getting lost. These are super cheap from the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter at around $10 and are usually performed by the dog shelter or your veterinarian.

Adult Dog Expenses

The following expenses are for any dog, and bear in mind that these costs are ongoing from one month to the next.

Food Costs

Food costs for your dog vary depending on the size and breed of your dog. It will also depend on how active your dog is. You’re looking at around $250 per month for a small dog and anywhere up to $700 for larger, more active dogs. The best dog food brands in the United States will always contain a good balance of protein, essential oils, and vitamins & minerals.

Training

It’s a good idea to take your dog for at least four sessions of dog training once you get one. This will not only train them to listen to you but also help to socialize them with other dogs. Always take your dog for training before you take them to a public space like a dog park, so that you know how they will act around other dogs.

Training classes come cheap if you opt for group settings, and some are as cheap as $25. Private and more comprehensive training could land around $300, and these will offer you more in-depth training for dogs that may need it.

Exercise and Stimulation

Always plan to take your dog on lots of walks. Stimulation is super important for dogs of all types, so make sure you have a good lead or walking harness. A good lead or harness may cost around $30, but no-pull harnesses are more expensive at around $40. Speciality harnesses cost around $60 since these are uniquely designed and often come with extra padding.

Grooming

If you’re planning on getting a new dog, always remember the grooming costs. Taking your dog for regular grooming will cost around $300 to $500 per year in Santa Cruz. Long-haired dogs need to go more often, while short hair dogs will still need their teeth, paws and nails tended to once in a while.

General Care Items

Your dog will also need a comfortable bed and a warm blanket. Some dogs may also need a crate for those times when you’re not at home. Expect to pay around $200 to $600 for these items, and bear in mind that they will probably need to be replaced every three years or so.

Final Thoughts

Being a responsible dog owner means budgeting for these items beforehand so that your dog has the best life with their new owner. The most important of these is the dog license, which is compulsory in Santa Cruz, and of course the means and budget to take them to the vet whenever necessary.