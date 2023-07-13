good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 14, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Hospital board has full confidence in CEO

By: Jeri Hernandez
88
0

Over the last few weeks, a small but vocal group in our community has continued to call into question the performance and legitimacy of the District’s interim CEO, Mary Casillas. Let me assure you that the San Benito Health Care District Board fully supports her and has no plans to make any changes to our executive team. 

While this group claims decisions were made behind closed doors, the record shows a very public and well-documented process. In fact, the appointment was covered by local publications at the time and can be easily reviewed through the archives. To clarify, I wanted to take a moment and review the timeline and the district’s decisions. 

After a national search for qualified candidates for the COO position was unsuccessful, CEO Steve Hannah determined Ms. Casillas may be the best person for the job given her experience. Ms. Casillas’ experience in healthcare management includes more than 27 years of hospital and healthcare administration. She holds a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration. 

Frankly, her qualifications for the position were far superior to those that had initially applied for the job. Mr. Hannah decided to hire Ms. Casillas after she resigned from the Board of Directors, and she reported directly to him. 

To fill the vacancy created by Mr. Hannah’s departure in October 2022, the Finance Committee and the board discussed the interim CEO position at open and regular public meetings. Both the committee and the board determined Ms. Casillas to be the best candidate to fill the vacancy given her qualifications and experience. 

Subsequently, given the declaration of fiscal emergency, and the enormity of the tasks before the board, the board deferred any search to fill the permanent CEO position, and has supported Ms. Casillas continuing in this interim role. 

As interim CEO, Ms. Casillas has had the difficult task of navigating an unprecedented financial crisis. Keeping Hazel Hawkins Hospital open has never been a more difficult job or a more important one. She accepted the interim position, taking on many more responsibilities and has been tireless in her commitment to find the right buyer or partner that will ensure our community has access to affordable and reliable healthcare today and well into the future. 

And while other healthcare institutions across the state are closing, Ms. Casillas and her team, along with our board, have managed to not only shore up finances, but to keep the hospital open to the community to provide life-saving care. 

Mary is the best person for this job. As a lifelong Hollister resident, having raised her family here, Ms. Casillas has a passion and commitment to the community in keeping the hospital viable for many years to come. Her efforts, and those of all of our staff and physicians, have allowed the hospital to stay open while others in a similar position would have likely shut their doors. 

Jeri Hernandez 

SBHCD Board President 

Jeri Hernandez

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Recent high school graduate directs San Benito Stage Company’s ‘Footloose’

Jeri Hernandez -
San Benito Stage Company’s “Footloose The Musical” is all...
Community

Hollister district embraces co-teaching classrooms

Jeri Hernandez -
The Hollister School District has made significant strides with...
Business

How will Robert Rivas lead the California Assembly?

Jeri Hernandez -
The key to understanding new Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas’...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
footloose san benito stage company grace zendejas noah ramirez

Recent high school graduate directs San Benito Stage Company’s ‘Footloose’

Hollister district embraces co-teaching classrooms