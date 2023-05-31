good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
66.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
May 31, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Hospital board plays charades

By: Mary Zanger
6
0

Charades can be a fun way to occupy an after-dinner-evening with friends or family.  Pantomiming, gesturing, pretending and making hilarious faces can dissolve into hilarity and satisfaction but is never taken seriously. 

What should not be like a game of charades is a democratic board meeting with a firm purpose to listen to constituents. 

The Hazel Hawkins Hospital Board of Directors meeting held on Monday evening, May 22 seemed to be demonstrating this game. The members minimally speaking progressed through the proper gestures, body language and facial expressions of their agenda. Overflow attendees appeared like a blood spill across the hallway and down two flights of stairs as the hundred nurses wore symbolic red. Inside, the large room that needed to be larger as seating filled, one nurse rose to invite those outside in and was unceremoniously conducted out of the room. That embarrassment allowed the remainder to enter and sit on the floor or stand along the walls because of a chair insufficiency.

As the meeting was called to order, hearing immediately was a problem: the podium microphone was missing, the board microphones did not function and the closed circuit TV had no loud speaker. Regardless, the speakers acknowledged the missing microphones by endeavoring to speak louder.

One by one, nurses braved the muted podium: from ICU, ER and MEDSURG they pleaded for patient care, concern and availability of supplies and drugs. MDs spoke and wondered why other hospitals going through similar financial difficulties had not been contacted for help and ideas.  

Community spokespersons asked for transparent answers concerning invoices and decisions but never received them. These speakers could be seen and heard. They were not playing a game. They intended to be heard; they intended action to result. They were disappointed.

As time ran out, the board voted. Silently, unanimously all hands rose committing a “Yes” vote to file Chapter 9 Bankruptcy.  The meeting was a charade because the board members knew beforehand how they would vote. They had no interest in listening to the voice of the people.  

This board played charades but it was no joke!

Mary Zanger

Hollister

Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Academic honors, achievements

Mary Zanger -
Gavilan graduate awarded $20K scholarship Gavilan College graduate Josephine Torres,...
High School Sports

Hollister High softball continues historic march with NorCal win; Whitney up next in semis

Mary Zanger -
Even the best teams don’t play their “A” game...
High School Sports

Hollister High baseball sees season end in CIF NorCals

Mary Zanger -
In the end, the Hollister High baseball team was...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,081FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Academic honors, achievements

Judge’s ruling delays Pacheco Dam expansion plans