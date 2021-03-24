Hold them accountable

With the loosening up of some of the unconstitutional Covid restrictions that have been implemented in California, it’s important that we don’t let up with the pressure campaign on all of our elected and appointed officials.

The governor, our state representative, state senator, U.S. congressman and U.S. senators, and all of our local officials including the mayor, city council, county board of supervisors, and the school boards of San Benito High School, Hollister Unified and Southside School—all of them. We must also keep up the pressure on appointed officials like Public Health, code enforcement and all entities who have supported the stripping of our rights during the pandemic.

Many people are so happy to have been “thrown a bone” by being able to eat indoors, or having some sports start, or being able to work out in the gym (10% capacity), and think this is a good thing. DON’T BE FOOLED INTO THINKING THEY HAVE DONE SOMETHING GOOD. Don’t trust me; do the research yourself. Florida, which has stayed open, had kids in school all year long and has almost identical Covid numbers to California.

California and San Benito County have a terrible record on Covid, and we can’t let them off the hook. Remember that you have been stripped of your rights without due process during the response to the pandemic. Remember that some of you had to risk your health every day by being forced to go to work, while others were able to work from their homes. Remember the inequity of “essential businesses,” thinking about the closing of churches.

Think about the damage done to your kids by not being in school, how many of you have lost your business during the pandemic. Think about Mars Hill, think about Disneyland being closed for over a year.

KEEP THE PRESSURE UP. Hold them accountable. Remember, these people are elected by you and work for you.

Randy Logue

Hollister

Note the differences

Regarding our two healthcare providers, San Benito County Health Department and San Benito Health Foundation, do we have twins, siblings or cousins? In our county, we need them both, especially in this pandemic. Therefore, this “sibling” rivalry pains us.

Both perform mass vaccinations; both have a staff support system of doctors, nurses, technicians and office clerks. Both serve the public of this county by vaccination programs designed to reach as many as possible under the state structure.

Their differences are more akin to having different parents. They are financed differently. The San Benito County Health Department is funded by state and federal systems. The County Board of Supervisors controls the county health department.

Now look at the differences. San Benito Health Foundation is a private nonprofit organization. Some of their money source is the same: Medi-Cal, Medicare and Obamacare. Some is different: private donors and private support. Private donors make providing health care possible for those with no insurance and little money.

Instead of an elected board of supervisors, private nonprofits possess a private board of directors who make the decisions. They share the same mandate from the state regarding vaccination prioritization. However, they are entitled to their own opinion regarding administration. Different funding sources make different opinions necessary. Yet they share the same mandate to vaccinate as many as possible.

My opinion is one of gratitude to have both organizations serving the public under the stress of vaccinating as many of our population as possible.

Mary Zanger

Hollister