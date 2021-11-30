Light up the night

The Lights On Celebration, organized by the Hollister Downtown Association, returned to San Benito Street on Nov. 27. More than 60 local businesses, organizations and community members rolled by hundreds who gathered along the sidewalks downtown. The day began with a holiday car display, along with an unveiling of 25 trees decorated by local nonprofit organizations in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. The Lights On Celebration returned to its traditional format, after the event was held as a drive-thru parade at the Hollister Municipal Airport in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hollister FFA members ride in a decked-out trailer in the parade. Photo: Robert Eliason

Photo: Robert Eliason